An Oakland man stopped at a Hercules fire station to ask for directions, and staff quickly surmised he was drunk, and also driving on a license suspended for a previous DUI. Oh, and they also found a baggie of meth in his sock.

We are now heading into the thick of the holiday season here, so SFist offers its obligatory reminder that you should absolutely not drink and drive. After all, that bad decision might end up leading to some escalatingly even worse bad decisions.

Consider that last Saturday, not long after 6 pm, a 63-year-old Oakland man parked his blue Audi A4 at Contra Costa County Fire Station 76 on Refugio Valley Road. He popped in just to ask for directions, though KRON4 reports that station personnel figured the man who stopped to ask for directions was driving drunk. According to a police report, this fellow “displayed the objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.”

Field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer confirmed this suspicion. Further review also confirmed the man’s license was suspended because of, you guessed it… a previous DUI.

The man was quickly arrested and booked in the Martinez Detention Facility. Upon being booked, officers also discovered baggies of suspected meth and fentanyl hidden in his sock.

Meanwhile, the man’s Audi A4 was towed from the fire station parking lot. And to all a good night!

Related: Suspected DUI Driver In Marin County Drives Ferrari Right Into Richardson Bay [SFist]

Image: Rrion W via Yelp