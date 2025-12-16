Yes, infamous Los Gatos "party mom" Shannon O'Connor, whose case involving supplying teenagers with alcohol and coercing them into sex dates back almost five years, is finally facing trial.

It's been almost five years since we first learned of the secret, pandemic-era parties that one Los Gatos mother of teen boys was allegedly throwing at her home — in part, apparently, to help get her eldest son laid? — and it's been two and a half years since that accused mother, Shannon O'Connor, rejected a plea deal that would have seen her behind bars for 17 years.

While the story initially elicited joke-y headlines about her being a "cool mom" like Amy Poehler's character in Mean Girls — telling teenagers she wanted them to drink at home where she could see them — the case took on more serious implications when we learned that at least one girl had allegedly been plied with alcohol and a boy was then allegedly pressured by O'Connor to sexually assault her.

There seem to have been multiple instances of situations like that, and more information is bound to come to light at trial. We would also later learn of O'Connor's clearly unhealthy dynamic with her teenage sons, which allegedly included relocating to Idaho so that her then-15- or 16-year-old son could be closer to a girl he met online — whose family would later claim that O'Connor was stalking and harassing them.

O'Connor, now 51 or 52 years old, has been held in jail without bail in Santa Clara County since late 2021, and she was later indicted by a grand jury on 63 felony and misdemeanor counts.

As KRON4 reports, O'Connor's trial began last week and was paused on Monday due to a juror's illness.

Prosecutors are reportedly planning to call 40 witnesses, including 20 teenagers, 18 of whom are alleged victims — 12 Jane Does, and 8 John Does.

KRON4 identifies one potential witness, John Doe 3, as O'Connor's teenage son — likely her younger son who would be around 17 or 18 now. Her older son, whose 15th birthday in Tahoe in 2020 will likely be the subject of some of the witness testimony, would be 20 years old now.

O'Connor allegedly has tried to coerce John Doe 3 multiple times not to cooperate with the prosecution — including in a July 2025 phone call from jail. According to prosecutors, O'Connor told her son, "You could ruin my whole case. You do know that, right?" and "Don’t go through the DA, that’s crazy!"

The trial was delayed from a summer timeframe after this and other jailhouse phone calls came to light.

The family has long since left the community of Los Gatos, but O'Connor will now face the couple dozen parents whose children were former students at Los Gatos High and participated in these clandestine house parties.

O'Connor's ex-husband, Robert Amaral, has reportedly relocated to Austin, Texas, where one or both of the sons likely also now live. Investigators believe O'Connor threw the parties without her then-husband's knowledge.

O'Connor and her attorney have already had a history of apparent defamation of one witness, identified as John Doe 1 in court records. And again, as KRON4 reports, prosecutors accuse the defense of attempting to discredit John Doe by calling him a "rapist" during opening statements — with the angle clearly being to deflect blame from O'Connor for the alleged assaults.

"There is evidence that the defendant [O'Connor] was pressuring John Doe 1 to engage in sexual activity [with] multiple minor girls," prosecutors wrote in court papers, per KRON4.

This may be the same individual whose family brought defamation charges against O'Connor in January 2022, after she allegedly spread rumors that the teen was a "rapist" and "predator."

The timing of the trial appears to be aimed at catching many of the witnesses, who are now college-age, while they are home on holiday breaks. The Santa Clara County DA's office previously expressed an interest in avoiding trial for this reason, and sought grand jury indictments "to ensure that our victims were not retraumatized by this process," as Deputy DA Rebekah Wise said last year.

We'll update you as the trial proceeds.

