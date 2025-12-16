OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is now maybe taking a page out of Elon Musk's and Trump's playbook, and posting a cheeky AI-generated photo of himself as a sexy calendar firefighter to Xitter.

In what's apparently intended to show off the capabilities of Images 1.5, the new image-creation module in ChatGPT, OpenAI's Sam Altman posted the example below.

The embedded version cuts off his head, but click through and you'll see it's Sam.



The post followed another from Tuesday morning in which Altman said, "Images 1.5 launches today in ChatGPT and the API! Much better images in tons of ways, faster, and new editing capability."

This is sort of out of character for the usually reserved Altman, but hey, Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas.

In a blog post earlier today, Open AI writes that the new image creator is "more precise" and "4x faster" than the earlier one.

"Now, when you ask for edits to an uploaded image, the model adheres to your intent more reliably—down to the small details—changing only what you ask for while keeping elements like lighting, composition, and people’s appearance consistent across inputs, outputs, and subsequent edits."

I guess the command here was "make me into the December calendar model on a sexy firefighter calendar."

The only trouble is, that is neither this December's calendar, nor next December's calendar. So this is a calendar from some other, future year.