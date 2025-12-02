- At a press conference late Monday, San Jose police said that Friday's Valley Fair Mall shooting suspect is a 17-year-old with a prior concealed weapon charge. A woman who was with the suspect and allegedly helped him escape while pushing a child in a stroller is also expected to be charged. [Mercury News]
- There were major delays on BART on Monday evening following a death onboard a train, and foul play is not suspected. BART released few details, but a major medical incident was reported at West Oakland Station, and Blue and Green line trains were either turning back at MacArthur Station or single-tracking around the affected train until it was taken out of service. [Bay Area News Group]
- Another SF nonprofit that receives significant city funds, Homies Organizing the Mission to Empower Youth, or HOMEY, has been flagged by the city controller's office for having "a pattern of severe fiscal or programmatic concerns." [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is taking another vote today addressing crackdowns on illegal street vendors, especially those selling stolen goods. [NBC Bay Area]
- For the 26th year, Los Gatos' Vasona Lake County Park has lit up with the holiday season Fantasy of Lights display. [Bay Area News Group]
- A local maker of Asian American dolls under the brand Jilly Bing, Elenor Mak, says she is being hurt by a costly inventory mistake by Macy's this holiday season. [NBC Bay Area]
- Awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court about the legality of Trump's sweeping tariffs, Costco is now suing the administration for a refund of tariffs it has paid this year. [New York Times]