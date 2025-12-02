There was a fatal shooting early Tuesday in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, and a male victim was reportedly found dead in his car.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:12 am Tuesday, December 2. According to a release, police were called to the scene and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting in his car.

Emergency aid was rendered, and paramedics soon arrived on the scene, but the department says that the victim soon succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are now on the case, which is the second fatal shooting in this general vicinity in three days.

Early Sunday, another male victim was found shot near the intersection of Sixth and Natoma streets. That shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday night, at around 12:15 am Sunday.

The two crime scenes are about two and a half blocks apart, on either side of Market Street. Neither victim has yet been publicly identified.

While the city remains on track for a very low overall homicide count in 2025, these two shootings now bring the total to 27. San Francisco had 33 homicides at this point in the year in 2024.

