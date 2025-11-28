Riders aboard a crowded BART train were met with a festive Thanksgiving extravaganza Thursday morning, courtesy of “Bay Area TV Man” and friends. The special feast began and ended at West Oakland station with a full loop from Daly City to Dublin in between.

As KTVU reports, a video posted by Bay Area TV Man is gaining popularity online featuring the content creator, who wears a full face mask, and two friends setting up a table, decorations, and a full Thanksgiving spread consisting of turkey, chicken, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, egg rolls, and apple cider. Their fellow BART riders were then invited to partake in the feast.

"It was a little awkward at first," he told KTVU. "It really took one person to take a plate. Once we put on some music, people started dancing, popped some apple cider — it was a great moment to see."

Per KTVU, the trio first set up their feast on a Daly City-bound train starting at West Oakland station. The Thanksgiving train then headed back east from Daly City to Dublin, then back to West Oakland.

Bay Area TV Man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told KTVU he wanted to share a positive moment with the community, and BART is an iconic symbol of the Bay Area. He said he plans to organize similar community events in the future.

“My goal is to inspire people to look out for each other and bring more positivity to the Bay,” he told KTVU. “The mask is a reminder that you do not need a title or a face to make a difference. What matters is the heart behind the action.”

Image: Screenshot from video

