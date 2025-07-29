In something akin to a Burning Man performance, a trio of jokers dressed up like flight attendants and pushed a beverage cart through a BART train, with the logo saying BART Air.

We don't know the origins of this, or exactly when this video was shot. But it was posted to Reddit on Sunday and may have happened fairly recently — and it appears to just be an act of spontaneous whimsy, to which we say, "Bravo."

It's unclear what the offerings were, or if they were charging for the beverages. They were, however, handing out hand wipes, and it appears the cart was stocked with tomato juice, for authenticity.

It's not even Halloween!

As one commenter says, "Keep San Francisco weird! I love it," and another adds, "Bro if they have Coke Zero, they have my heart."

If anyone knows anything about this particular act of performance art, do let us know in the comments.

Related: Local Musicians: Bring Joy, Sign Up To Play Some Bach On BART