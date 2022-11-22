

Don’t be a turkey and run out of alcohol on Thanksgiving Day! Even if you drink through your supply on Thursday, there are many 11th hour beverage and grocery establishments that will gladly ring you up to refill your stock on Thanksgiving Day in SF.

With Thanksgiving just about upon us, the Chronicle ran a nice list this week of wine shops that are open on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a handy list! But it is geared toward, shall we say, a certain demographic (I’m not paying Plumpjack prices, I’ll tell you what), and it focuses more on wine than beer and hard liquor. We’ll include the Chron’s findings at the bottom of this list, but we’ve broadened it to beer and liquor sales, and your budget-friendlier grocery chains that are also open Thanksgiving Day.

We can’t possibly include every corner store in San Francisco, so you can keep an eye out for those hours in your neighborhood. But we confirmed that all of these Bi-Rites, BevMos, Whole Foods and various other grocers with the full beer, wine, and liquor aisles are open on Thanksgiving Day, and we’ve listed their hours along with them. (Note: The hours listed are only for November 24, 2022.)

BI-RITE MARKET

Alamo Square: 550 Divisadero Street, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mission/Castro: 3639 18th Street; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

BEVMO!

Bayview: 201 Bayshore Boulevard, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Nob Hill: 1301 Van Ness Avenue, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Laurel Heights: 3455 Geary Boulevard, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

WHOLE FOODS

Castro/Duboce Triangle: 2001 Market Street, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Mid-Market: 1185 Market Street , 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Nob Hill: 1765 California Street , 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Noe Valley: 3950 24th Street, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Oceanview: 1150 Ocean Avenue 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Potrero Hill: 450 Rhode Island Street, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

South of Market: 399 4th Street, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Stonestown Galleria: 3251 20th Avenue, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Upper Haight: 690 Stanyan Street, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

SAFEWAY

Castro/Duboce Triangle: 2020 Market Street, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Potrero Hill: 2300 16th Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mission/Bernal: 3350 Mission Street, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Excelsior: 4950 Mission Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Glen Park/Sunnyside: 625 Monterey Boulevard, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Inner Parkside: 730 Taraval Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Diamond Heights: 5290 Diamond Heights Boulevard, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Outer Sunset: 2350 Noriega Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

South of Market: 298 King Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Inner Richmond: 735 Seventh Avenue, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Outer Richmond: 850 La Playa Street, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fillmore/Japantown: 1335 Webster, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Embarcadero: 145 Jackson Street, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fisherman’s Wharf: 350 Bay Street, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marina: 15 Marina Boulevard, 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO WINE STORES

Biondivino, 1415 Green Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bottle Bacchanal, 4126 18th Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dolores Deluxe, 3500 22nd Street, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dolores Outpost, 698 Guerrero Street, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gemini Bottle Co., 2801 22nd Street, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Jug Shop, 1648 Pacific Avenue, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Millay, 691 14th Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Noe Valley Wine & Spirits, 3821 24th Street, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PlumpJack Wine & Spirits, 3201 Fillmore Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

PlumpJack Wine & Spirits, 4011 24th Street, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Swirl on Castro, 572 Castro Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tofino Wines, 2696 Geary Boulevard. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

William Cross Wine Merchant, 2253 Polk Street , 11am - 3pm

Wine Impression, 3461 California Street, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

