A pair of freeway crashes Monday morning in SF, both on roadways headed in the direction of the Bay Bridge, led to injuries, a significant fuel spill, and a traffic nightmare for those trying to drive to the East Bay.

The first crash happened around 9 am Monday on eastbound I-80 approaching the Bay Bridge, east of Fourth Street. As the Chronicle reports via CHP, at least one person was reported injured, though it's not clear how many vehicles were involved.

The right lanes of the freeway and the Sterling Street onramp to the bridge were closed as emergency crews tended to the cleanup, and any injured individuals.

Caltrans cameras showed eastbound traffic still slow on the Bay Bridge approach as of 10:25 am, and at the junction of 101 and 280.

Image via Caltrans

The Chronicle noted that traffic had backed up throughout SoMa as the paths onto the bridge became congested.

Drivers were being advised to seek out alternate routes.

A second crash occurred at 10:11 am on northbound 101 before the junction with 80/280, just north of Cesar Chavez Street, per the Chronicle. That crash also resulted in injuries and compounded the traffic situation for anyone coming into the city from the south.

The severity and number of the injuries in either crash are not yet known.

This post has been updated throughout.