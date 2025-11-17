- The FAA lifted its emergency order Monday morning that had limited flight traffic by as much as 6% over the last ten days. Cancellations continued on Sunday but were at their lowest point since the order initially took effect. [CBS News]
- San Francisco condo owners, specifically those in buildings over 12 stories that were built before 1975, are freaking out over a city ordinance that was approved in 2023 that could have them facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in special assessments for new sprinkler systems in the coming years. [Chronicle]
- The Trump Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a policy change as soon as the government reopened that diverts most homelessness funding away from permanent housing to temporary shelter, a change that advocates say will lead to worsening homelessness. [Cal Matters]
- Federal prosecutors have filed a sentencing memorandum requesting that former FCI Dublin correctional officer Lawrence Gacad avoid prison time and get one year of home detention, after he pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with an inmate. [KTVU]
- Having lost his iron grip on some segment of the Republican Party, President Trump reversed himself on Sunday and started pushing for the House to vote to release the Epstein Files — now insisting "we have nothing to hide." [New York Times]
- And, weirdly, Trump ordered the release of a bunch of Amelia Earhart files too, but scholars were reportedly unimpressed with the trove of 4,000 documents. [New York Times]
- Actor Morgan Freeman says he is taking legal action over a surge in unauthorized AI replicas of his voice. [Guardian]
Photo by David Syphers