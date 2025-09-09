The victim in one of several shootings that took place Saturday morning, in the aftermath of the First Fridays street festival in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood, has been identified as a 28-year-old who recently moved to Oakland from SF.

The family of the victim has identified them as John "Mica" Esquibell — Esquibell's social media accounts indicate that they used they/them pronouns. Esquibell, 28, was an artist who was employed as general manager at the Stiizy cannabis dispensary in SoMa, and had recently moved across the Bay from SF's Tenderloin.

As KTVU reports, Esquibell was with friends buying empanadas from a street vendor on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue around 3 am Saturday when someone started "shooting at random," according to witnesses.

That fatal shooting was preceded by a shooting in which someone was injured just two blocks away at 19th and Broadway at 2:15 am, and two more victims suffered gunshot wounds around 3:30 am, also in the same vicinity, with another victim who succumbed to their wounds. The second victim who died has not yet been identified.

Other shootings also reportedly occurred on the 500 block of 18th Street, and on the 1900 block of Martin King Luther Junior Way.

The Oakland Police Officer's Association has said the shootings occurred as a result of crowds who had gathered for the First Fridays celebration, though that event had officially ended hours earlier. Other shootings have occurred in past years that were linked to First Fridays, including a woman who was killed in the middle of the festival footprint at 19th and Teleraph just after the event ended in July 2024.

Organizers of the event say it is safe and argue that it is unfair for it to be linked to shootings that occur after the event ends.

In the KTVU report, a coworker and family members employ he/him pronouns, for Esquibell, with John Esquibell, the victim's father, telling the station, "He's a man with a big heart. Never hurt nobody, always caring for others before caring for himself. He didn't deserve this."

Miguel Sandoval, Mica's older brother, tells the station, "I hope the city takes this serious. I hope they do something about it. Oakland — they got to get it together."

Tyler Taylor, a district manager at Stiizy, tells KTVU that Mica was "diligent, consistent, all the things you would want from somebody who's coming up as a leader."

An online fundraiser for Mica's family, set up by Stiizy, says, "Mica was more than just an employee; they were a natural leader who led with empathy and a deep desire to lift up everyone around them."

Mica had posted to Instagram from what appeared to be their new Oakland apartment just two weeks go, with the caption, "Life's been gr8."

A separate account, named @micas_madness, displays Esquibell's artwork.

