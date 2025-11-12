In what will be the 19th annual iteration of the festival, Bay Area chef Charlie Palmer's renowned Pigs & Pinot returns to Healdsburg in a new location in March, with a unique, all-star roster of father-son chef teams.

Pigs & Pinot has announced dates for its 19th year in Healdsburg, March 20 and 21, and this year the two-day pork-and-Pinot-Noir extravaganza will move from the Hotel Healdsburg to the newly opened Appelation Healdsburg resort, celebrity chef Charlie Palmer's latest big hospitality project. And as we learned in August, just prior to the opening of the hotel's main restaurant, Folia Bar & Kitchen, the chef de cuisine at the new restaurant is none other than Palmer's son, Reed Palmer — who is working under Executive Chef David Intonato.

In addition to the annual grand tasting opening event that will feature pork-y bits alongside 60 Pinot Noirs to taste — from California, Oregon, and maybe a few from France — this year's fest will feature a gala dinner with an all-star, father-son roster of chefs.

Palmer and his son will be cooking alongside the great Wolfgang Puck and his son Byron Lazaroff-Puck, who is President of Fine Dining at his father's restaurant group; Emeril Lagasse will be cooking with his son EJ Lagasse, who is now chef at his New Orleans restaurant Emeril's, which just landed two Michelin stars in the first-ever Michelin Guide to the American South; and New York chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten will cook alongside his son Cedric Vongerichten, the executive chef and owner of restaurants Wayan and Ma·dé in NYC.

They will also be joined by Dr. Tim Ryan, chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America, and his son, Jackson Ryan, who is currently chef de partie at The French Laundry.

"For nearly two decades, Pigs & Pinot has brought people together through incredible food, wine, and a shared sense of purpose, and 2026 promises to raise the bar even higher," says Charlie Palmer in a statement. "To bring the event to its new home at Appellation Healdsburg — a place we’ve built to reflect everything I value in hospitality — feels like a full-circle moment. It’s the perfect setting to honor our roots while celebrating the next generation of chefs, winemakers, and sommeliers who are shaping what hospitality means today."

Palmer created the event in 2006 part as an ode to his favorite pairing of pork with Pinot Noir, and in order to benefit local schools. It took off in popularity in part because Palmer then appeared to judge Pigs & Pinot-themed challenges on Top Chef.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Palmer Family Education Foundation, which provides funds to non-profits and educational institutions with a focus on culinary and wine accreditation, and the arts.

Tickets for the grand tasting event, on sale now, start at $308 per person, but some pricey VIP packages are available as well, getting guests into the gala dinner and more.