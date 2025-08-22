A small restaurant devoted to the cuisine of Friuli (in Italy) comes to Alamo Square, San Francisco celebrates Tomato Week, and the Chronicle decides to do a blind bagel ranking, all in This Week in Food.

I finally found out what is moving into the former Alamo Square Seafood Grill space, which was vacated last fall at 803 Fillmore Street (at Grove). It's called Polenta, a significant remodel is underway, and it's set to become a regional Italian restaurant at a neighborhood scale, in the vein of La Ciccia, except focused on the northern Italian region of Friuli. The wines of Friuli are a passion of owner Giulio de Monte Gaspardo, a former sommelier at Bottega in Yountville, and he expects a majority of his wine list to be sourced from there. The food, meanwhile, will showcase the German and Eastern European influences on Friulian cuisine, including goulash and the namesake polenta. No opening date is set but Gaspardo hopes to be open by early fall.

We learned this week who the chef de cuisine will be at Folia Bar & Kitchen at the new Appelation Healdsburg hotel, under celebrity chef-owner Charlie Palmer and executive chef David Intonato, and it's Palmer's son, Reed Palmer. The younger Palmer has cut his teeth at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, Amass in Copenhagen, and Ilis in Brooklyn, and dad Charlie calls him "part of a new generation of chefs redefining what it means to cook with purpose." Folia, as we heard earlier, is expected to open in early September, along with a new rooftop lounge called Andys Beeline Rooftop, and the focus will be on live-fire cooking, house-made charcuterie, and an extensive Sonoma-focused wine list.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association is promoting SF Tomato Week, which is next week, August 25 to 31. Several dozen restaurants are participating, as seen at that link, with special dishes highlighting peak-of-the-season tomatoes, including Delfina, where they're doing tomato martini, or Tomatini, and featuring Fryer Creek Farm tomatoes in their Caprese salad; Canela, which will be featuring an Early Girl tomato gazpacho with feta; and A16, which is serving a simple dish of pachino with mozzarella di bufala, Sweet 100s cherry tomatoes, grana padano, basil, garlic, and chili.

The Chronicle food team decided to do a blind taste test of Bay Area bagels and rank them, and can you guess who did surprisingly well? Noah's New York Bagels, even though the team seemed to concede that the bagels were not proper bagels. Guess who was left off the top-ten list entirely! Boichik! Wise Sons, which has largely been left out of the bagel conversation in recent years, ranked Number Two, And guess who got ranked Number One: chef Christopher Kostow's Loveski Deli in Napa, whose bagels, I can attest are perfect.

Needless to say, that blind top-ten ranking received plenty of blowback from the Chronicle's readership, particularly the snubbing of Boichik and the praise for Noah's. It turns out, after they published all ratings, Boichik missed the top 10 by three tenths of a point. And there are just a lot of good bagels out there now, including Tony Gemignani's Dago Bagel, which ranked sixth.

And critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan offers up a review this week of Bijou, a new French restaurant in Petaluma from the chef behind the fancier Table Culture Provisions, Stéphane Saint Louis. She raves about his pairing of chicken stock for a sauce underneath a beef filet, and using duck stock for a sauce that accompanies a breaded pork chop, saying of the latter that it's "so compelling that I asked my server for a spoon to hit it straight." Also, the beef Wellington? "Outstanding," and "a technical marvel of rosy filet and mushroom duxelles and golden puff pastry surrounded by one of Saint Louis’ glorious sauces, this one rich with beef knuckles and marrow."

Top image: Delfina's Caprese salad, courtesy of the restaurant