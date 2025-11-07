Local:
- [Update] About 100 firefighters were called to a fire in SF’s North Beach neighborhood Friday evening. The fire, which was located on the top floor of an apartment building on Montgomery Street near Vallejo Street, also damaged two neighboring buildings, but no injuries were reported. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman is proposing a revision to Proposition E, a 2022 law implemented to prevent corruption within the city government. The revision would allow supervisors to publicly request a waiver from the rest of the Board in order to solicit funds from people or organizations that have existing city contracts. [Mission Local]
- Surfers from far and wide enjoyed 40-foot waves on opening day of the season in the acclaimed Mavericks, California near Half Moon Bay Thursday. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland Zoo’s annual Glowfari lantern festival opens Friday evening and runs through January 25. [NBC Bay Area]
- After expanding beyond its core mission, the Sierra Club has been weakened by financial turmoil, internal conflict, and declining support just as Trump’s administration rolls back environmental protections. [New York Times]
- Head on over to Powell Station in San Francisco at 2 pm Saturday — help local rapper Yung Phil’s hyphy dance video go viral! [Yung Phil]
National:
- When someone fainted on stage during a press conference at the Oval Office Thursday, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to abruptly leave the scene as Dr. Oz, and others, assisted the man. A “source” later claimed RFK Jr. was fetching a chair for the man, which is reportedly what someone else said they were doing. [People]
- The Trump administration is reversing part of a bill that Trump signed into law during his first term that required manufacturers to reduce the use of harmful greenhouse gases in refrigerators and air conditioners. [Associated Press]
- Military families living in a privatized housing development near Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida were told they weren’t allowed to put up Christmas decorations no sooner than 30 days before December 25. [Task & Purpose]
Video of the Day:
Speaking of hyphy, harpist GEO, who’s Bay Area born and raised, quickly rose to fame this year after posting a series of reels of her mesmerizing accompaniments to various hyphy classics, including Keak da Sneak’s “Super Hyphy.”
