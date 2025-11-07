A copper wire theft job at the Oakland Coliseum DMV ended up wrecking the HVAC system and flooding the place, leading to a seven-month repair job, but that DMV office will open again on Monday.

It was a terrible time for a DMV office to close back in April, when the Oakland Coliseum DMV had to close because copper wire thieves hit that DMV. The thieves ransacked the place, and their theft of wires led to the HVAC system completely flooding the office. This was right when people were desperately trying to get their Real IDs before a May deadline, so it was a phenomenal inconvenience for East Bay residents to be deprived of a DMV office.

The clean-up and repair job was supposed to take five months, though apparently it ended up taking more than seven months. Either way, KRON4 reports that the Oakland Coliseum DMV office is now ready to reopen, and will do so next week.

That damaged HVAC system has now been replaced, air ducts cleaned out, and lots of other damaged infrastructure has also been fixed. The DMV also says they've added additional security measures, though these are not disclosed.

“The DMV’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its team members and customers,” the office said in a statement to KRON4.

So the Oakland Coliseum DMV will reopen Monday, November 10, at 8 am. But then of course, they will close the very next day, because Tuesday is Veterans Day. They’ll reopen for normal weekday 8 am - 5 pm hours after that on Wednesday, November 12.

Image: Jo W via Yelp