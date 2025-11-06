Well look who wants to open a business in California now, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it “makes sense” to build one of his Tesla Diner locations in Palo Alto, in addition to the one that opened in LA this summer.

It drew some curiosity (and a few anti-Tesla protests) when Tesla CEO Elon Musk opened a Tesla Diner in Los Angeles this past July. The idea kind of made sense, the Santa Monica Boulevard location has a parking lot decked out with Tesla chargers, and two drive-in movie screens that play movies. In the restaurant’s interior dining room, they've promoted a Tesla-built Optimus robot that serves popcorn, though a pretty dismissive New York Times review of the diner noted that “there were no robots in operation when I stopped in, other than the one I saw outside — a comedian dressed up as the Tesla Bot Optimus, smoking a cigarette, who said he planned to make funny videos until he ‘got kicked out.’”

Photo: Sandy K via Yelp

Cheeklily, the Carl’s Jr-quality looking burgers and sandwiches are served in a Cybertruck-shaped box. This all seemed like catnip to Tesla devotees, as the place claimed to serve nearly 700 burgers a day in its initial weeks after opening.

The futuristic Tesla Diner is going well. Probably makes sense to open one near our Giga Texas HQ in Austin and engineering HQ in Palo Alto. 😋 https://t.co/l0DUtR8CFg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2025

Elon Musk seems to think the place has been a massive enough success that he now wants to open a Tesla Diner in Palo Alto, as the SF Business Times reports. (Tesla has its engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.) “The futuristic Tesla Diner is going well,” Musk tweeted/Xittered last week. “Probably makes sense to open one near our Giga Texas HQ in Austin and engineering HQ in Palo Alto.”

This is ironic, because Elon has enjoyed making a big, public stink about moving his businesses out of California the last several years.

Tesla Diner’s big promises are getting cut short for the sake of efficiency. https://t.co/rThFTPrpYI — Eater LA (@eaterla) August 6, 2025



And, ummmm… is the Tesla Diner doing well? Barely two weeks after it opened, Eater SF reported that the Tesla Diner had slashed its menu pretty significantly. The diner’s head chef Eric Greenspan told Eater LA that the menu reductions were because of “unprecedented demand,” but folks, that is not how unprecedented demand works.

Or maybe Elon Musk just doesn’t care whether the Tesla Diners make any money. The business world was rocked today when Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay package for Musk, as ABC News reports. That compensation package is spread out over nearly ten years, and comes with a requirement that he increase the company’s value by about eight-fold over that period.

But that pay deal could make Musk the world's first trillionaire, so maybe he’s fine with Tesla Diners struggling and losing money, just so Tesla owners have a place to meet up, geek out, and enjoy an ever-dwindling number of Carl’s Jr-quality looking menu items.

Related: Oh, No: Tartine Investor Involved In Elon Musk's LA Diner/Drive-In Project [SFist]

Image: Jared B via Yelp