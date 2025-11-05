- Prop 50 did not just prevail on Tuesday, it won by double digits, as the polls predicted, leading with 65% of the vote in early returns. Many are already calling this a major victory for Gavin Newsom's political ambitions, given that he took on Texas Republicans, and Trump, and pushed this through. [Chronicle]
- It's expected to rain off and on all day today, with the North Bay likely to see the heaviest rainfall. Today's storm arrived with some very high winds early in the morning, with some of the windiest spots in Marin County. [KTVU]
- Even before the storm arrived, a broken water main caused a 30-foot-tall ficus to topple Tuesday evening on Sacramento Street between Jones and Leavenworth streets, as pictured above. The tree fell onto an Amazon delivery van, and took out some power lines. [KRON4]
- A 78-year-old Santa Rosa man with nine previous DUI convictions has pleaded no contest to a tenth, from an incident in April in which he crashed his car into a ditch. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, and Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez calls it "an insufficient sentence for someone that simply refuses to stop driving drunk," though it is the maximum allowable by law. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County's Prop A looks on track to pass, which will add a five-eighths cent general sales tax for five years in order to counterbalance cuts coming to the county following the passage of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." [NBC Bay Area]
- The Supreme Court is hearing the case concerning Trump's sweeping tariffs and whether he overstepped his authority in declaring them, and the case will test conservative justices' commitment to the "major questions doctrine," which they previously used to strike down some of Biden's big economic initiatives. [New York Times]
Top image via SF Fire Department