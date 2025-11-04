Local:
- It’s atmospheric river storm season again, everybody, with the worst of the wind and rain expected between 5 am and 9 am Wednesday morning. The North Bay may see wind gusts of as much as 60 miles per hour or more, while San Francisco might see gusts of as much as 35-45 MPH in the early morning hours. [KGO]
- Muni underground service between the Embarcadero and Civic Center was shut down for a while Tuesday morning, apparently because of a signal issue. That underground service first went out around 9:13 am, and commuters relied on bus shuttles until the trains were restored at 10 am. [Chronicle]
- Barry Bonds’s famed steroid hook-up guy Victor Conte, head of the company BALCO, died on Monday. He was 75. Conte supplied Bonds, Jason Giambi, and other athletes with what was called “the cream” or “the clear,” and he ended up doing four months in a minimum security prison. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- At least three people were killed, and no fewer than 11 were injured, when a UPS delivery plane with three people on board crashed not long after taking off from the Louisville, Kentucky airport. [CNN]
- NY Magazine has started gaming out a potential 2028 Democratic presidential primary, but for all we Californians speak of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, they face plenty of competition from at least five other formidable potential Dem candidates. [NY Mag]
- What started as a food safety investigation into pre-made pasta meals at Trader Joe’s and Walmart giving people listeria has spread, and now it’s peaches sold at Trader Joe’s and Kroger that are being recalled for listeria reasons. [The Hill]
Video:
- A shocking example of just how bad these ICE operations are getting, both in their brutality, and the absolute shoddiness of the police work. ICE agents managed to crash their SUV into a woman driving a car, and then they proceeded to come out with guns pointed and arrest her for their own act of ineptitude. The Chicago Tribune caught up with her, and found she was a US citizen named Dayanne Figueroa who was merely intending to grab a cup of coffee on her way to work.
Immigration agents crashed into a U.S. citizen on her way to work—then dragged her out and arrested her.— Laura N. Rodríguez Presa (@LAURA_N_ROD) November 3, 2025
Her family couldn’t find her for hours.
She was later released without charges.
Read the story: https://t.co/akRpMJQU1Q pic.twitter.com/CwkOtLhowB
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist