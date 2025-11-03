- A 9-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Antioch, and the circumstances of the shooting have not been shared. The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. [KTVU]
- The elderly driver who was deemed responsible for a head-on collision last week in San Jose that killed another driver, 74-year-old Ellen Orcut, has died. 81-year-old Christian Herbert Hygelund of Los Gatos died from his injuries on Wednesday, San Jose police confirm, and they believe that alcohol may have been involved in the crash. [KTVU]
- East Bay resident and Dilbert cartoonist turned racist podcaster Scott Adams put out a direct plea to President Trump on Sunday to help him get a specific cancer treatment at Kaiser Permanente, and both Trump and RFK Jr. responded. Adams, who has metastatic prostate cancer, says he is "declining fast" and claims that Kaiser "dropped the ball" in scheduling him for a new radioactive drug treatment. [Chronicle]
- Fall is officially here, and a rain system will be moving in to the Bay Area early Wednesday morning. [KRON4]
- Not long after Bari Weiss was elevated to editor in chief of CBS News, President Trump granted an interview to 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night — and he rambled about maybe going to war with Venezuela, maybe testing nuclear weapons, and probably not trying to get himself a third term. [New York Times]
- According to a new CNN poll, Trump's disapproval rating has hit a new high of 63%, one point ahead of the 62% who disapproved of him as he was leaving office in January 2021. [CNN]
- As has been planned for over a year, Bob's Donuts just closed its original, 70-year-old location at 1621 Polk Street on Sunday, and its new location down the street at 1720 Polk has been open since February. [KTVU]
