A former apartment manager in Santa Clara County is suspected of orchestrating a major identity theft scheme in which she allegedly sold tenants’ personal data while also using their identities to create fake IDs and credit cards in their names.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced on X that the suspect admitted to stealing and then selling victims’ information, which she accessed through her job, as NBC Bay Area reports.

FORMER APARTMENT MANAGER’S ID THEFT SCHEME BUSTED



Sheriff’s Office West Valley Detectives served a search warrant at a home tied to a major identity theft case involving fraudulent credit card applications.



👤 The suspect—a former apartment manager—used her job to access… pic.twitter.com/U0JJ2MYzgx — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) November 2, 2025

When officers from the West Valley Detectives Division obtained a warrant and searched the suspect’s home, they seized ledgers documenting the stolen identities as well as methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. One of the photos on the Sheriff's Office's X post (and in the top photo of this post) shows a large number of tenants’ keys that were also seized in the bust.

Per KRON4, the woman was booked on multiple felony identity theft and drug charges.

Image: Santa Clara County Sheriff/X