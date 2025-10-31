Elon Musk visited Joe Rogan’s podcast again, and continued his crusade against his more successful AI competitor Sam Altman, pretty much flat-out saying that Altman murdered the engineer found dead in his SF apartment.

We will begin by reminding you that Tesla CEO and ketamine enthusiast Elon Musk is one of the most completely full of shit people on earth. We list below an example of this, where on March 19, 2020 (only two days into shelter-in-place), Musk declared that there would be “close to zero new [COVID] cases in US too by end of April.” Whereas in fact, 1.2 million Americans died from, you know, COVID cases following Musk’s tweet.

But billionaire tech bros born into enormous wealth, and dudes who host podcasts, will never admit they are wrong, no matter how thoroughly wrong they are proven. We bring podcasts dudes into this discussion, because Musk appeared on the episode of the Joe Rogan podcast that was posted today. And as KRON4 reports, Musk pretty much accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of murdering the company engineer who was found dead in his apartment in San Francisco last year. (That case has been ruled a suicide.)

What proof does Musk offer? Sherlock Special K told Rogan that he watched Altman in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, and Musk observed that “I don’t know if he’s guilty, but it’s not possible to look more guilty.”

Wow, sounds ironclad! Musk additionally claimed that he had mutual friends with the 26-year-old engineer (yeah, sure he did) and that “People that I know who knew him said he was not suicidal.” Musk concluded that “all signs point to it being a murder.”

It is true that the engineer in question, Suchir Balaji, has his parents openly questioning that their son committed suicide. They commissioned a second autopsy, but have thus far refused to make those results public.

This whole spat is obviously just another example of Musk’s long-running pissing match with Sam Altman. Altman’s AI company is light years more successful than Musk’s xAI, and this infuriates Elon. Musk just wants to talk shit about Sam Altman, and has absolutely no concerns or symapthies over the young engineer’s death.

After all, if Elon Musk cared at all about people dying, he’d quit running his mouth once a million people died from COVID cases when he said there would be “zero new cases.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.

Related: Bombshell Report Says Elon Musk Was Using Copious Amount of Drugs While In Trump's Orbit [SFist]

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump signed an executive order in February that claimed white South Africans are the victims of government land confiscation and race-based “genocide,” while admitting some of those Afrikaners as refugees to the United States. Trump also halted all foreign aid to South Africa and expelled the country’s Ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)