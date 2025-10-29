The SFPD says it has identified three suspects in last week's restroom sexual assault on a young girl, and there's a report of a man who'd been lurking in the area and talking to young girls.

Parents of kids who go to soccer practice on the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park are naturally concerned this week about a report of an alleged sexual assault on a child that took place in a restroom by the field. The incident took place last Thursday around 5:30 pm, and we're now learning that the victim was a girl and that the suspect "took" the girl into the restroom and some sort of sexual battery occurred.

As the Chronicle reports, following a community meeting Tuesday afternoon with Richmond Station police officers at Congregation Emanu-El, the SFPD says it is looking at three suspects, and that it is awaiting results from a test of DNA evidence from the scene.

"As soon as the evidence comes back, after it gets analyzed, we can pinpoint, hopefully, one of these suspects that we have in mind, that we believe is responsible for this heinous crime," said Richmond Station Captain Kevin Lee, per the Chronicle.

Lee noted that DNA testing typically takes "a long time," but he said, "We want this to be high-priority."

Investigators have also gotten a report from another girl about a man who had been loitering in the area the day before the attack. The girl said that the man approached her, asked if she was in middle school or high school, and asked if she knew if there was a bathroom nearby.

The girl reportedly told her parents about the incident the next day, possibly after hearing about the attack on the other girl.

Youth soccer teams have reportedly been warned that children should only use the public restroom in pairs or groups of three, and SF Rec & Parks has stationed a park ranger by the restrooms in the afternoons when soccer practices are occuring.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images