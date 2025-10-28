San Francisco police are investigating a reported sexual battery or sexual assault of a child in a restroom near the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on October 23, inside a restroom by the Golden Gate Park Polo Field, as KPIX reports. The victim, a child, was reportedly attending a youth soccer practice on the field.

Neither the child's age or gender was shared, and police did not publicize any description of the suspect.

"Investigators are working diligently on this high priority case," police said in a statement, adding that they are working closely with the Recreation and Park Department, and increasing patrols in the area.

"This is an active investigation that is moving rapidly, and we hope to have an update promptly," police said.

The Recreation and Park Department also said that they were increasing safety measures around the youth sports practices that occur on the Polo Field, with a park ranger stationed at the restroom in the afternoons, while practices occur.

This is a developing story.