Three men, ranging in age from 19 to 22, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in early July near SF's Fisherman's Wharf.

San Francisco police announced that they have made three arrests in connection with the July 3 shooting death of an unidentified male victim on Vandewater Street — an alley between Bay and Francisco streets — at Powell Street, near Fisherman's Wharf. The victim was said to be gravely injured at the time of the shooting, and succumbed to his injuries on July 8.

In a release, the SFPD said that a tactical SWAT team had served a search warrant at a residence on the 2500 block of Wallace Street in Oakland on October 24, and arrested two male suspects, 19-year-old Jeremiah Neal and 20-year-old Elijah Silver, both of Oakland. They were both booked on murder charges.

A third suspect, 22-year-old Jesus Gabriel Cendejas of San Francisco, was separately arrested at a residence on the 600 block of Francisco Street in SF. He was also booked on a murder charge, and police reportedly found a firearm while executing the search warrant there.

The SFPD says that a fourth suspect they believe was involved in the killing was himself the victim of a homicide in SF in September — that may be this homicide in the Tenderloin.

It's not clear why police have not released the victim's name in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

San Francisco remains on track to have the lowest homicide rate since 1954, with 22 homicides on the books so far in 2025.

Top image: Photo of Vandewater Street via Google Street View