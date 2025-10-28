After a month-long firestorm that a hit-and-run suspect accused of killing two women while driving on meth could get a diversion program instead of facing trial, an SF Superior Court judge just ruled the case will indeed go to trial.

One issue that largely fueled the 2022 recall of SF DA Chesa Boudin was the infamous case of Troy McAlister, who was accused of killing 27-year-old Hanako Abe and 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt in a New Year’s Eve 2020 hit-and-run crash. McAlister was charged with DUI for allegedly having both alcohol and meth in his system at the time of the crash, and he tried to flee the scene on foot. Oh, and McAlister was driving a vehicle he had allegedly carjacked from a woman he was on a date with just two days earlier.

Thank you to The Daily Mail for covering this important story.https://t.co/Ck6F1WKVbV — Blueprint (@SFBlueprint_) October 7, 2025



The case is still making its way through the courts. But earlier this month it created a local media firestorm — and was covered in the international news — that McAlister’s public defender had put in a request for McAlister to get a drug court diversion program instead of facing trial and a possible jail sentence. As seen above, the British tabloid Daily Mail ran the headline “Woke San Francisco judge set to grant early release to 91-time felon.”

That headline is complete bullshit. The judge in question is SF Superior Court Judge Michael Begert, but he was never “set to grant early release” to McAlister. McAlister’s public defender Scott Grant had merely asked for the diversion program instead of trial. And attorneys always ask for the best outcome for their client, it’s what attorneys do! Begert never indicated he would grant the diversion request, but there was still talk from the recall-happy crowd of trying to recall Judge Begert, over a decision he had not even made.

San Francisco is warming up for clowns in the justice system.



"At least one sign called to “dump” San Francisco Public Defender Manohar Raju and to recall San Francisco Superior Court Judge Michael Begert, who presides over drug treatment courts."https://t.co/JKXpyg91xN — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) October 4, 2025



And Judge Begert would not make that decision. The Chronicle reports that Begert denied the request for diversion Tuesday morning. So McAlister will indeed face trial on charges of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, driving a stolen car, possessing a concealed gun, and leaving the scene of a crash.

“Your actions, in combination with some incredibly bad luck, have resulted in two people losing their lives,” Begert said to McAlister during his Tuesday morning hearing. “I don’t know if you are ever going to be able to get over the fact that you are responsible for that. I think the way forward, as I see it, is for you to face your community through the criminal justice system and take accountability.”

The brass tacks of the legal argument that McAlister’s public defender requested was that Judge Begert “sever” the DUI charges, as DUI charges are not eligible for diversion. Begert declined to sever the DUI charges.

So McAlister’s case will go to trial, either late this year, or early next year. Judge Begert is set to schedule that jury trial at a hearing at some point in November.

Related: Infamous New Year’s Eve DUI Hit-and-Run Suspect Troy McAlister Seeking Diversion Instead of Jail [SFist]

Image via Twitter