Former Walnut Creek resident Jim Morrison just skied about 30,000 feet down the north face of Mount Everest, becoming the first person ever to ski down Everest’s steepest and most challenging route, the Hornbein Couloir.

Mountain climber Jim Morrison is a native of Walnut Creek in Contra Costa County, though these days he lives in Tahoe City, California. That’s probably a more appropriate place for him to live, considering that he has already skied down the fourth-largest mountain in the world, the Himalayas’ Lhotse (27,940 feet).

But Morrison just went even bigger than that. KGO reports that Morrison just became the first person to ski down Mount Everest's north face, the steepest and most challenging part of the mountain known as the Hornbein Couloir (29,032 feet.). It took him six weeks to climb to the top, and about four hours to ski down.

"It's very steep, unrelenting, and technically just really challenging the whole way on the way up, so only five people have ever made it up this route," Morrison told Good Morning America on Monday morning.

While going down is the easy part, the video above from National Geographic shows that the ski down does not look fun. It looks like it's pretty much straight down vertically, and on incredibly challenging terrain that is clearly not suitable for skiing.

"You can't make a single mistake — like a blown edge, or if you slip, you know — for 9,000 feet," the National Geographic Films director Jimmy Chin said on the GMA broadcast. “So, it's pretty high stakes, high consequence."

Chin was also the director of 2018 documentary Free Solo, which chronicled one man’s first-ever free solo climb of one route on Yosemite’s El Capitan. Chin and Morrison also plan on turning this trek into a feature-length documentary, a film whose working title is The North Face of Everest.

Image via National Geographic