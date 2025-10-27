Students from Daniel Webster Elementary School won the 43rd Annual Leap Sandcastle Classic on Saturday at Ocean Beach, with their interpretations of two SF-style crabs playing with Nintendo game controllers.

San Franciscans who know how to draw a line in the sand are well aware that the Saturday before Halloween is that annual sandcastle-building contest for schoolkids, this year technically known as the 43rd Annual Leap Sandcastle Classic. That event happened this weekend, and this year’s theme was the video game theme called “Level Up.” And as seen below, there were several iterations of Pac-Man, a little Minecraft here and there, and a pretty impressive dragon. (There’s a full photoset from Saturday’s contest here.)

But your winner can be seen below, lovingly hand-crafted by the students of Daniel Webster Elementary School, though they competed under the name “Team CTRL + Crab.” And their Best in Show-winning work depicted two crabs crawling up to some Nintendo-style video game controllers.

Image: Leap Arts in Education via Facebook ‌‌

Nearly 20 groups of third- to fifth-grade students from Bay Area schools competed (though each team had some help from local architecture, engineering and construction firms). The teams got two-and-a-half hours to build their sandcastles , and as always, the event is a benefit for the nonprofit Leap Arts in Education.

Image: Leap Arts in Education via Facebook

“It all starts beginning at 11 am at the sound of the horn, and continues until 2:30,” Leap manager of community engagement Jacqueline Haudek Marquez told NBC Bay Area before Saturday’s contest. “After which our judges deliberate, and give out the award for Best in Show.”



“After the event, our students love to jump in and destroy the sandcastles right away,” she added.

Image: Leap Arts in Education via Facebook