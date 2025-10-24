A new legal drama titled Cupertino has been greenlit at CBS, and it's a procedural along the lines of The Good Wife that will focus on David-versus-Goliath legal battles in the world of the tech elite.

Fans of The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight will be familiar with the legal-drama formula of showrunners Robert and Michelle King. Central characters who are all lawyers and legal investigators have their own interpersonal dramas, while each episode plays out with its own procedural plot focused on a court case, and a client the characters are representing.

Both shows dabbled in ripped-from-the-headlines plots that had to do with the novel legal quandaries created by social media and the rising dominance of technology in our lives. A fictionalized stand-in for Google and/or Facebook, called Chumhum, made appearances in nearly every season of The Good Wife and popped up in the spinoff as well, with actor John Benjamin Hickey playing recurring CEO client character Neil Gross.

Now the Kings are creating a new show, Cupertino, which will be set in Silicon Valley — and presumably some in San Francisco — and will focus only on tech-related legal fights. The SF Business Times first reported on the show in development in August, with Paramount-owned CBS ordering a writers' room to be assembled to produce 12 scripts. The show stars actor Mike Colter, who starred on the Kings' four-season supernatural series Evil, which ended in 2024, and he portrayed Lemond Bishop on multiple seasons of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Colter plays a corporate attorney who's cheated out of his stock options by a tech startup he previously worked for, and he joins up with another recently fired attorney to take on the Goliaths of the tech world, arguing on behalf of the people they take advantage of or otherwise harm.

So, we can probably expect more fictional stand-in companies to figure into the show, with, no doubt, the likes of OpenAI, Xitter, Apple, Meta, and maybe even Nvidia getting proxies in the plots.

Deadline reported this week that CBS has picked up the show for the 2026-27 season, after receiving the first drafts out of the writers room that opened in September.

Since the end of Evil in 2024, the Kings have been busy with another Good Wife spinoff they created and executive-produced, Elsbeth. The Columbo-style, comedic whodunnit/howcatchem show stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky attorney from the Chicago world of The Good Wife and The Good Fight who gets sent to observe the NYPD as part of a consent decree — and she ends up becoming an essential aid to the department's homicide detectives.

Top image: Actor Mike Colter speaks during 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jody Cortes/Getty Images)