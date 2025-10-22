Thursday could bring chaos to the Bay Area, and local leaders are hoping against hope that any protesters can temper their passions long enough to avoid what Trump and his team surely want, which are television images of violence and protest chaos that they can use to make their case for fascism.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie rushed to put out a video statement, which had clearly been prepared in advance of Wednesday's news that at least 100 US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents were assembling at Coast Guard Base Alameda in preparation for some sort of operation.

Lurie made his statement flanked by law enforcement and city leaders, including supervisors Connie Chan and Rafael Mandelman, City Attorney David Chiu, and Interim SFPD Chief Paul Yep.

Lurie's main message, much like the messages put out by Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and Governor Gavin Newsom today, is for everyone who is disgusted, angered, and appalled by the Trump administration's actions to try to temper that anger and not play into Trump's hand.

"If federal officials come to incite chaos on the streets of San Francisco, the way to support our communities, and keep everyone in our city safe, is to make our voices heard peacefully," Lurie said. "Violence and destruction will only open the door to a more aggressive response, and that puts our communities at greater risk."

Lurie was careful yet again not mention Trump by name — that wasn't the case for Newsom, who tweeted today, "President Trump and Stephen Miller’s authoritarian playbook is coming for another of our cities, and violence and vandalism are exactly what they’re looking for to invoke chaos. Help keep yourself and your communities safe. Remain peaceful."

Newsom also said that the administration's "self-created chaos" will then be used by them as an "excuse for militarization."

Lurie's message is similarly aimed at pushing for a calm and collected response.

"In cities across the country, masked immigration officials are deployed to use aggressive enforcement tactics that instill fear so people don’t feel safe going about their daily life," Lurie said. "These tactics are designed to incite backlash, chaos and violence, which are then used as an excuse to deploy military personnel. They are intentionally creating a dangerous situation in the name of public safety."

While Trump has spoken in recent days in terms of crime, and implied that San Francisco — like other liberal cities he has targeted with similar rhetoric — needs federal help to fight crime, the operation planned for Thursday appears focused on immigration.

Lurie acknowledged that he does not know what is planned, or where the operation will take place, but he said that City Attorney David Chiu was "ready to take necessary legal action" to push back on any illegal deployment of the National Guard, or similar action.

"Sending the military to San Francisco will not help our city or our country... Having the military posted in front of our schools, restaurants and office buildings will hinder our progress and let chaos get in the way of our recovery," Lurie said.

He added, "This doesn’t make our city safer, it terrorizes our communities. San Francisco will never stand by as our neighbors are targeted and neither will I."

Newsom subsequently put up his own video on Xitter, saying of the situation, in which Trump might use protester actions as a pretext for calling in the National Guard, "This is no different than the arsonist putting out the fire. We can not play his game."

BREAKING: Donald Trump is sending federal agents to San Francisco.



We know his playbook. We know what’s next. Watch. pic.twitter.com/NeyCXNDo8q — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee has a press conference planned for Thursday morning at 10:30 am, and she issued a statement as well.

"I am seeing the media reports and headlines about federal agents being deployed to Coast Guard Base Alameda," Lee said. "Oakland remains a proud sanctuary city committed to standing with our immigrant families, and we are actively monitoring this situation and are in touch with our state and federal delegation. We will notify our community with as much information as possible about any federal deployment. Real public safety comes from Oakland-based solutions, not federal military occupation."

The City of Alameda also put out a statement, given that their city will be federal agents' base of operations. "Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but we urge people to avoid direct interaction with federal law enforcement," the city said.

The course of action of CBP agents could mirror what they have done in Los Angeles, harassing immigrant communities, or it could be different. But the image of heavily armed federal agents doing anything in San Francisco is more than likely to provoke some protest.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security emphasized that agents would target criminals who are undocumented — however CBP and ICE have clearly not been targeting immigrant communities more broadly.

"As the Secretary said on Monday, DHS is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens — including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists — in cities such as Portland, Chicago, Memphis and San Francisco. As it does every day, DHS law enforcement will enforce the laws of our nation," the spokesperson said.

