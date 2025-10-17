A man was stabbed about a month ago at 3 pm on a Wednesday afternoon outside the Daly City BART station, and now BART Police are releasing photos of a woman they say is linked to the incident, as they would like a word with her.

It was a month ago today when a man was stabbed outside the Daly City BART station, just after 3 pm on Wednesday, September 17. The man was taken to the hospital, trains were not stopping at that station for about 30 minutes as BART Police sorted out the situation, and there were no suspects named at the time.

But now BART Police have released, well, some information. NBC Bay Area reports that BART Police have released photos of a woman wanted in connection with that stabbing. Or in BART’s words, “BART PD is looking to identify the person shown in the photos below in relation to a stabbing that occurred at Daly City Station on September 17th, 2025, at approximately 3 PM.”

BART PD is looking to identify the person shown in the photos below in relation to a stabbing that occurred at Daly City Station on September 17th, 2025, at approximately 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/OuM8oJnMTE — BART (@SFBART) October 16, 2025



Interestingly, they’re not calling her a suspect, for whatever reason. Instead BART says "BART PD detectives are actively seeking the identity of the person depicted in these photos, as well as anyone with knowledge of the incident."

In the photos, the black-haired woman is wearing a 49ers ballcap, a red top and blue jeans, and appears to have some sort of backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BART Police anonymous tip line at (510) 464-7011.

Image via BART