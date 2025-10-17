- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has responded, weeks late, to President Trump's vague threats about moving next year's World Cup games out of "San Francisco" and Seattle due to safety concerns. "When he’s talking about these ‘unsafe cities’ I know he’s not talking about Santa Clara, California because we are safe," Gillmor said. [NBC Bay Area]
- Reminder: No Kings protest events will be happening all over the Bay tomorrow, and KTVU has a full list.
- A gay couple in San Leandro caught a suspect on camera setting fire to a Pride flag they'd hung outside their home, and it is being investigated as a hate crime. [KTVU]
- Residents of one North Oakland neighborhood have been menaced by a male suspect throwing rocks into their homes and parked cars. [KTVU]
- Filipino supermarket chain Seafood City, which has a loction in Daly City, is hosting nighttime parties this weekend, called "Late Night Madness," featuring DJs and street food items. [KRON4]
- An online petition that is not likely to move the needle is looking to replace Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime show headliner with 73-year-old country artist George Strait. [NBC Bay Area]
- According to new polling, roughly 6 out of 10 Americans believe that Republicans deserve most of the blame for the government shutdown [Associated Press]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist