- The rainfall totals are in from yesterday's storm, and San Francisco received around three quarters of an inch. San Jose saw its second-wettest October day on record with 1.52 inches. [Bay Area News Group / National Weather Service]
- A power outage on Monday that impacted over 5,000 households and businesses in Oakland was not caused by the rainstorm, but by a metallic/Mylar balloon. [KTVU]
- Walmart has just announced a partnership with OpenAI, to allow consumers to buy products directly through the ChatGPT app. [NBC News]
- The Mission District's branch library at 24th and Bartlett, which has been closed for renovations since March 2020, is finally set to reopen next spring. [Mission Local]
- California has slipped to being the world's fifth largest economy based on GDP, as Japan reclaims its spot at number four. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Supreme Court has denied Alex Jones's appeal of the $1.4 billion judgment against him to pay damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims. [New York Times]
- TJ Fisher, the latest Jeopardy! champion to come out of the Bay Area, talks about how he'll be spending his $100,700 in winnings from his five-game streak. [Chronicle]
Photo by Alexandra Lazarescu