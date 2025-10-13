Local:
- Flood warnings and advisories are in effect across much of the Bay Area until early evening, including a flash-flood warning in Napa County. A flood advisory was issued for northwestern Alameda County, western Contra Costa County, as well as San Francisco and northern San Mateo County, which is in effect until 6:45 pm. [KTVU]
- Kaiser Permanente issued a statement Monday saying that a planned five-day strike by nurses and other workers is "unnecessary and disruptive." Members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals are preparing to walk off the job in California, Oregon, and Hawaii over pay disagreements in multiple jurisdictions. [Chronicle]
- A woman who was reportedly kidnapped by three men in San Rafael Saturday managed to call police and escape, after she was being driven to an unknown location by the men, and all three were arrested. [KRON4]
National:
- Some airports are refusing to play a video recorded by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the government shutdown, and for any lengthy TSA lines people may be experiencing. [CNN]
- Now North Carolina Republicans are redrawing their congressional districts to squeeze one more possible seat in the midterms, taking away one of only four Democratic-leaning districts in the state. [New York Times]
- As hostages returned to Israel today, President Trump was there, basking in the spotlight and claiming all the credit. [CNN]
Video:
- In case you weren't aware, acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's big new movie, One Battle After Another, which is sure to be well represented this awards season, was shot partly in Humboldt County and in the city of Eureka. Below, some behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with its stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro.
Top image: Photo from January 2023, via San Francisco Fire Department