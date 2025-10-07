- A medical helicopter crashed Monday night on Highway 50 in Sacramento, near the junction with Highway 99. All three people onboard, a pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic, were hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. [KTVU]
- Members of the California National Guard, who were hastily deployed to Portland by Trump but then barred from that deployment by a judge, remain in limbo. The president continues to refer to "violent riots" that are not happening in Portland. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill to give pay raises to Cal Fire firefighters that had bipartisan support in the state legislature. Newsom says the bill would create significant cost pressures for the state and would undermine the collective bargaining process for wages. [SFGate]
- Current Jeopardy! champion TJ Fisher, who says he lives in San Francisco but maybe recently lived in the East Bay, talked about his hope to revive the shuttered Albany Twin movie theater during Monday night's show. Fisher is part of a nonprofit supporting the theater's revival, and he may end up using some of his winnings to bring it back to life. [Chronicle]
- The federal government shutdown is impacting multiple air traffic control towers around the country, and the tower at Burbank Airport in SoCal was closed completely Monday due to a staffing shortage, leading to lengthy delays at the airport. [CNN]
- Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee is giving her first State of the City address today. [NBC Bay Area]
- After getting the CDC's signoff, CVS now says that the COVID-19 booster will be available nationwide without a prescription. [CNN]
- In an interview with 60 Minutes, celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri says that a heist last year of 24,000 bottles of his Santo Spirits tequila "hurt bad" and forced layoffs at his company. [CBS News]