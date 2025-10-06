Local:
- Yes, indeed, Japanese retailer Uniqlo has confirmed that their new flagship SF store, which we heard about the other week, will be in the former Old Navy at 801 Market. Mayor Daniel Lurie celebrated the news Monday, saying he's "fired up," and saying of Unqlo, "they say they are looking for the right location at the right time and Market Street has their name written all over it." [Chronicle]
- There is/was an unplanned power outage in Oakland today, in the midst of the heatwave, impacting at least 7,000 PG&E customers. The company said power should be restored by 6:45 pm. [Chronicle]
- The search has been suspended for missing Sonoma County hiker Sunshine Borjas. The 47-year-old was last seen on October 1 leaving on a solo hike at Bodega Head. [KRON4]
- It's a full Harvest Moon and a super moon tonight. [Secret San Francisco]
National:
- Bari Weiss, the semi-conservative, anti-woke, self-described "Zionist fanatic" who launched The Free Press, an online news startup, has now landed a big job as editor-in-chief of CBS News, after CBS parent Paramount acquired her startup for $150 million in cash and stock. [New York Times]
- Trump is, of course, talking about invoking the Insurrection Act because he isn't getting his way with the use of the National Guard as his personal liberal-city punishment battalion. [CNN]
- Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, is extremely pissed that people keep sending her AI-generated videos of a "puppet" version of her dad saying and doing things, and she wants it to stop. [Variety]
Video:
- Here's a number, for posterity, from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2025, on Saturday, with Emmylou Harris singing "Song for the Life" with the help of Albert Lee.