Seven teens are accused of busting the glass entrance doors of Concord’s Sunvalley Shopping Center and emptying merchandise out of stores at around 4 am Sunday morning, but they didn’t make it far after a bungled getaway attempt.

The occasional smash-and-grab attempts in SF’s Union Square get an outsize amount of media coverage, though the East Bay clearly has a much bigger smash-and-grab epidemic lately.

The latest of these happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning at Concord’s Sunvalley Shopping Center, as KPIX reports that seven teens were arrested after a smash-and-grab attempt. Six of the seven teens were under 18 years old.





“On 10/5/25 at 3:52am, Concord PD Dispatchers received a call from Sun Valley Mall Security regarding a burglary in progress,” the Concord Police Department said in a Sunday morning Facebook post. “A large group of suspects had forced entry through glass doors. Officers quickly arrived at the mall and located the suspects exiting.”

But the teens’ getaway attempt was riddled with missteps. Only four of the seven suspects managed to make it into the getaway vehicle before it sped away, the other three were promptly arrested after being left behind. The four others did briefly escape in the vehicle, but the driver quickly crashed it, and everyone except the driver was immediately pulled from the crashed vehicle and arrested.

As for the driver, the Concord PD says, he was “located a short distance away, hiding in bushes and taken into custody.”

Six of the seven suspects are minors, and so their names have not been released. The seventh is 18-year-old Marcos Ramirez-Castro of Richmond, who’s been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Concord police have not detailed all of the charges against the seven male teens, only saying that they face "an extensive list of charges."

Related: Smash-and-Grabbers Loot Store While Pepper-Spraying Staff and Customers, In Orinda of All Places [SFist]

Image: Concord Police Department via Facebook