Local:
- Santa Rosa police seized around 5,000 fentanyl pills suspected to be fentanyl in the bust of a drug trafficking suspect, which were labeled as 30mg oxycodone. 32-year-old Coolidge Sledge was arrested and stands accused of distributing large quantities of suspected fentanyl pills in Santa Rosa and its surrounding areas. [KRON4]
- UC Berkeley police are investigating an assault on Tuesday afternoon at Bancroft and Telegraph that is being reported as a hate crime, but no details have been made available. [KRON4]
- SF-based Sephora has agreed to pay a $775,000 settlement over a claim out of Sacremento that it had illegally dumped hazardous cosmetics. [SFGate]
- Will the Canadian Snowbirds jets, which aren't as loud or showy as the Blue Angels, satisfy Bay Area fans of annual Fleet Week air show? [ABC 7]
National:
- A new Times/Siena poll finds Trump's approval rating still low but fairly stable, though his approval has been slipping among Latino voters, who made a up a significant coalition of those who voted him back into office in 2024. [New York Times]
- The FDA just approved a generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, despite the Trump administration's efforts to placate evangelical and anti-abortion voters. [New York Times]
- Tesla has reported a surprise uptick in car sales for the third quarter, after consumers began treating the brand as toxic following Elon Musk's immersion into Trump World — likely due to a $7,500 credit that was being offered that expired September 30. [Associated Press]
Video:
- In honor of ABC 7's reliably dishy morning anchor Reggie Aqui announcing his departure from the station, below, a bit of pandemic-era banter between him and morning co-anchor Kumasi Aaron.
Photo via Santa Rosa PD