Local:
- About 275 flights were delayed, and two canceled completely at SFO between about noon and 1:30 pm Wednesday afternoon, as the FAA issued a ground delay for arriving flights because of high winds. This had everything to do with the weather and nothing to do with the fresh new government shutdown, as SFO’s TSA agents are technically not federal employees, and are not affected by the shutdown. [Chronicle]
- Another terrifying story out of Vallejo, as the body of 28-year-old Renia Lewis was found crammed into a secret attic wall in a house described as “a hoarder-like dwelling,” after she had not been seen or heard of since Friday. Vallejo police have already arrested 41-year-old Vallejo resident Douglas Irwin Shaw, and a relative of Lewis’s said that Shaw “is being cooperative, stating that he did indeed kill Renia, he threw her phone on top of the school.” [KTVU]
- Another bitter pill to swallow for 49ers fans, as quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Rams, with his toe injury acting up again. This year’s breakout receiver Ricky Pearsall is also sidelined Thursday night, as is his fellow wide receiver Jauan Jennings. [NBC Sports]
National:
- A Tuesday night 6.9-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines took the lives of at least 69 people, and the death toll is expected to rise significantly as the wreckage is cleared from the affected rural areas. [CBS News]
- As we wrap up Day One of the government shutdown, we learn that Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services instructed its employees to make their out-of-office emails say "Unfortunately, Democratic senators are blocking [a resolution's] passage in the Senate, which has led to a lapse in appropriations. Due to this lapse, I am currently in furlough status and unable to respond to emails.” [HuffPost]
- Globally beloved chimpanzee enthusiast and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall has died, after a groundbreaking 60 years of studying chimps. She was 91. [NBC Bay Area]
Video:
- A shock announcement from ABC7 Mornings host and occasional KGO TV anchor Reggie Aqui, who stunned viewers with the news Tuesday that he was leaving KGO after 10 years. “This is both my ten-year work anniversary and my last day here at ABC 7 News,” he says in the farewell video below, where he gets pretty choked up at the one-minute mark. (His co-host Amanda del Castillo did in fact cry.) Aqui said on his Instagram Tuesday, “Not sure what’s next. Other than a much deserved nap. What a ride that was."
Image: Reggie Aqui via Facebook