- There was a huge explosion and fireball visible from miles away at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo Thursday night. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and Chevron has confirmed that no one was injured; residents of El Segundo were being told to stay indoors and that air quality would likely be affected. [CBS News / LA Times]
- Apple has removed the app ICEBlock, which let users anonymously report and monitor ICE activity in their area, from the App Store, citing 'objectionable content.' The developer of the app said that has over 1 million users, all of whom can continue using it despite its not being available for new downloads. [Associated Press]
- An experienced 23-year-old mountaineer died Thursday after completing a climb on El Capitan in Yosemite. The climber, Balin Miller, was rappelling down to retrieve bags that had become stuck while he was trying to pull them up, and the rope he was using was apparently not long enough. [New York Times / Chronicle]
- OpenAI is now worth $500 billion, making it potentially the world's most valuable startup. [Associated Press]
- Hopes are quickly fading for a quick resolution to the government shutdown, as Trump continues to make layoff threats. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Second Amendment case out of Hawaii, which will decide the constitutionality of a law there that prohibits the carrying of guns on private property that is open to the public, like stores and private parks. [The Hill]
- Healthcare-focused Samuel Merritt University is opening a new downtown Oakland campus in January, bringing 2,000 students to the area. [Chronicle]
