After a first interim season in the state capital, the former Oakland Athletics are still not going to start calling themselves the Sacramento A's in 2026, but they will have 'Sacramento' emblazoned on their alternate jerseys, in a nod to the local crowd.

The team took some shit for trying to go city-less this past season, officially being known as just The A's, with just a tiny patch that said Sacramento on the sleeve of their jerseys. But next season, as the team just revealed, the A's will have gold colored alternate jerseys — worn for Saturday home games and certain other games — that say 'Sacramento' right across the front.

As the Associated Press reports, the minor gesture in the direction of Sacramento fans, as the team waits for their Las Vegas stadium to be built, may not do much to help their league-low attendance rates at games — but it might help a bit!

"The new ‘Sacramento’ jersey is our way of … saying thank you to the fans, businesses and community leaders who helped bring Major League Baseball to town," said A’s President Marc Badain in a release.

This season, the cityless A's saw an average of 9,487 fans at every home game, per the AP, which is even lower than the low average of 11,529 per game last year at the Oakland Coliseum. And that was even lower than another team playing in temporary digs, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, who saw an average of 9,713 attendees at their games being played at the Yankees' spring training grounds, Steinbrenner Field — due to damage from Hurricane Milton to their Tropicana Field.

As the AP notes, the only thing that may have saved the A's from even lower attendance this season was the relatively mild summer we had across California. Sacramento didn't see anything like the scorching temperatures it had in 2024, with the high temp for a home game being just a modest 90 degrees. The team's hottest game was actually one that they played in 99-degree heat in Atlanta on July 10.

Previously: A's Likely Dreading Playing on Hot Turf For 3 Years In Crummy Triple-A Stadium In West Sacramento