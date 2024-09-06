The A's ownership could have more than just Oakland fans' ire to contend with when they make their move to Sacramento next year — they could also be facing a player revolt if conditions at their new temporary home stadium are as bad as they're sounding.

Renovations are underway at Sutter Health Ballpark, the home of the Giants' Triple-A team, the Sacramento River Cats, so that it can become the joint home of both the River Cats and A's starting next season. The stadium, which is in West Sacramento, in Yolo County, could make for some very hot game days, the likes of which the A's, accustomed to playing in temperate Oakland, haven't ever seen.

Just to break it down: Sacramento just had its hottest month ever on record, in July, with more 100-degree, 105-degree, and 110-degree and above days in a single month since records began being kept in 1877. And most places in the country with temperatures like that in the summer have covered, temperature-controlled ballparks, at least for their major-league teams.

And while the River Cats may be accustomed to playing in the heat, they've been doing it on grass. As the Chronicle reports, with two teams sharing the ballfield, in rotation while each other is out of town, that means there isn't enough time for a grass field to recover or be repaired. So, artificial turf is going in at Sutter Health Park.

This is the same B1K Shaw Sports turf the Arizona Diamondbacks play on at Phoenix's Chase Field. But Chase field has a roof and air conditioning — pretty important amenities when Phoenix just saw 100 straight days of 100-degree temps, as of this week.

As sports agent Scott Boras tells the Chronicle, "Being raised in Elk Grove, the summer heat there in the Sacramento area is extraordinary, and if they put artificial turf there, that’s going to magnify the impact of the heat. In the major-league stadiums where there is astroturf, there’s a dome so that the turf doesn’t absorb the heat. Those of us who played on astroturf when it’s outdoors, like I did in the minor leagues, you understand it just releases heat, and you get up into 120-130 degrees in your shoes because you’re absorbing that heat."

Sounds unpleasant!

Agents and others are also concerned about players getting accustomed to running on turf and then being more prone to injuries when they're on the road, back playing on grass.

The A's roster isn't complaining publicly just yet, and they can't really. But others in the game are anticipating what could be a rough couple seasons for the team.

"Right now, some of the issues with the A’s playing in Sacramento are frankly a collective bargaining nightmare," says Bay Area based agent Paul Cobbe, speaking to the Chronicle.

"It’s going to suck when it’s 100-115 degrees in June, that’s all there is to it," says Giants reliever Sean Hjelle, who knows the Sacramento heat well, having played for the River Cats for four seasons.

On the plus side, for both the A's and opposing teams, the stadium is on the small side, so it will make hitting homers a lot easier — especially when the pitchers are sweating into their shoes.

The A's permanent new home in Las Vegas is expected to be completed in time for the opening of the 2028 baseball season. But that's only if all goes according to plan with the project.

Demolition on the casino where the new stadium will stand is set to happen on October 9.

