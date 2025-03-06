Due to a reported "holding pattern" with a PG&E power issue, the much anticipated reopening of the renovated Castro Theatre will not be happening in time for Pride Month as originally hoped.

Margaret Casey, the Castro Theatre project manager at Another Planet Entertainment, announced the delay at a meeting of the Castro Merchants, as first reported last month by the Bay Area Reporter (BAR).

"We originally forecast summer of this year, hoping we'll be open during Pride. That's not going to happen," Casey said, per the BAR. "Our next best bet is October, November, and December we'll be able to open."

Casey said that PG&E was the cause for the holdup, given the fact that the reopening will depend on new sources of power for the revamped lighting and sound systems in the theater.

"We have a couple different options for where we draw power from — one is simple and easy, one is complicated — and we have no control over any of that, so we have been very much in a holding pattern," Casey reportedly said. "If anyone knows anything about PG&E, give us a call."

A Pride season reopening would also have allowed the Castro Theatre to once again host portions of the Frameline film festival, which last used the theater in 2023. But that and any other festivals hoping to rent the theater will now have to wait until 2026.

This is also no doubt a disappointment to Castro businesses that were hoping to benefit from an influx of concertgoers and filmgoers by the middle of this year.

In related news from this week's Castro Merchants meeting, Castro Coffee Company owner Ken Khoury, and the owner of nail salon in the other adjacent storefront space in the Castro Theatre building, Riyad Khoury, say they remain in negotiations with the building landlord, the Nasser family. As the BAR reports, Ken Khoury told fellow Castro Merchants that he worries he may not succeed in getting a new three-year lease as he usually does, and if so the coffee shop could close in June.

Nate Bourg, treaturer of the Castro Merchants and next in line to be president, issued a statement saying, "Negotiations between landlords and tenants are a private matter, however, these businesses are important fixtures on the upper end of the 400 block of Castro Street that help drive footsteps in the daytime and keep the block thriving and vibrant. We hope that some resolution can be found to ensure the continued vibrancy."