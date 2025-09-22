While the election is nearly 14 months away, Manny’s owner Manny Yekiutiel announced he’s running for Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s current seat as District 8 supervisor, though he’s already got opponents lining up against him.

Not that anyone’s paying attention yet, but we will remind you that in 2026, SF Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Stephen Sherrill, and whoever they name to replace Joel Engardio will be up for reelection. And more deliciously to a political junkie’s taste, Supervisors Shamann Walton and Rafael Mandelman will be termed out of office, so those two November 2026 races are going to be wide open.

Late this past Friday afternoon, the SF Standard had the news that Manny’s owner Manny Yekutiel declared he was running for Mandelman’s District 8 Supervisor seat. That report also contained the detail that Mandelman had already endorsed Yekutiel, setting up an “heir apparent” dynamic.

The not-so-secret secret is out: Manny Yekutiel is running for District 8 supervisor.



📝: @ggreschler https://t.co/owY4VIweEO — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) September 19, 2025



The Chronicle confirmed Yekutiel was running the same day, though also noted that Gary McCoy, a former aide to the then-Supervisor Scott Wiener, then-Supervisor London Breed, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was also considering running. The Chron also added that former Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club president and City College board member (and also former Mandelman aide!) Tom Temprano is contemplating a run for the seat too.

“I’ve decided to run for supervisor in District 8, because it’s a critical time in the city’s resurrection story, and I know we can finish the job,” Yekutiel says in his campaign video above, stressing that he’s running on a platform of activating storefronts, clean streets, and housing.

Manny Yekutiel is best known for running Manny’s on Valencia Street, though he also did some work on Obama's 2012 campaign and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. He served briefly on the SFMTA board, though he bailed on that after a year and a half. That and Yekutiel’s brief dalliance with running for mayor may highlight some, well, attention-span and readiness issues.

And… how’s Yekutiel getting along with Mayor Daniel Lurie these days? The two teamed up before Lurie became mayor to start the Civic Joy Fund, which throws Downtown First Thursdays and other Night Market-type events. But Lurie likely did not appreciate when Manny toyed with running against him, and Lurie seemed awfully dismissive of Yekutiel in the first mayoral debate that Manny moderated with Heather Knight.

Of course, who knows if Lurie’s support would be a help or a hindrance in an election that’s still about 14 months away.

Still, Yekutiel fits the profile of an openly gay, pro-business, pro-growth, pro-development type that District 8 has gladly elected many times (Bevan Dufty, Scott Wiener, Mandelman). His possible opponent Gary McCoy has been advocating for "harm reduction" strategies with drug use, and the public-sentiment pendulum seems to have swung the other way on that one for now. But if Pelosi herself were to directly fundraise or even campaign for McCoy, well, that would be something of a massive advantage for McCoy.

And if Tom Temprano jumps in too, who knows how that scrambles this up as a three-way race.

Image: Manny Yekutiel via Facebook