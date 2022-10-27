The legendary Jane Fonda will be in San Francisco on Wednesday, six days ahead of the election, to talk about her life, career, and her Jane Fonda Climate PAC — as well, presumably, as her support for Prop 30.

Fonda, who was nominated for seven Oscars for her acting work in the 1970s and 80s and won two statuettes, has been a lifelong activist for multiple causes — including the anti-war movement, support of the Black Panthers, feminist causes, and the fight for LBGTQ civil rights. She founded the Jane Fonda Climate PAC to help "elect local, state, and federal leaders who will rise to the urgency of this moment and stand up to the fossil fuel industry."

She's going to be doing a "town hall interview" at Manny's on Wednesday, November 2, and it appears spaces for plebians are likely sold out — there's a "reserve a space" button on Eventbrite that appears broken, and $20 tickets for the town hall were advertised, but there is also a $5,000 VIP level as well. (An ActBlue ticketing URL on an event flyer is also now broken.)

"The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report told us that half of the world population is already in the danger zone, that every fraction of a degree matters, and that every second counts in this fight. Scientists tell us we have just eight years left to curtail fossil fuel use and prevent the worst climate outcomes," her PAC says in a statement about the event. "This is just 4 election cycles in this country. It’s not too late to change our course. But it won’t happen as long as oil, gas, and coal companies maintain their stranglehold on American politics."

Fonda recently gave a video endorsement for San Francisco supervisorial candidate Honey Mahogany, and she's been outspoken in blasting the No on 30 folks — who include rich VCs in Silicon Valley, and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Speaking to Cal Matters, Fonda says of the opponents of Prop 30, "People who would choose to get rich and stay rich, as opposed to helping create a livable future, have to really seriously examine their priorities."

Fonda, 84, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in September. She told Cal Matters, "This fucking cancer is not going to keep me from doing all that I can,” adding that the climate crisis makes her “so scared I can’t sleep."

She also said, "Nationally, people think that California is way ahead of the rest of the country. And in many ways it is true, it’s done some great things. But … the window of opportunity is closing fast."

