Back in 2003, a friend of SFist found a discarded typewritten letter on the ground in SF’s Financial District, which reads as if Danielle Steele typed it up and tossed it out her Pac Heights window. The very Bay Area-esque diatribe is full of twists and turns.

The original manifesto, which was found outside 560 Davis Street near the Embarcadero, consists of one single painstakingly typed wall of text directed at “Tim” from an unnamed management company. It repeatedly mentions employees named Tina and Allen, along with a “neurotic” named Ernestine and someone named Able, who’s a bit of a gloater. Amidst the vitriol, the letter takes a grim turn as the author mentions an incident involving a victim of sex trafficking, from which they say the management company profited.

Whether it was written in the ‘90s, 2000s, or today, such a letter is sadly timeless in San Francisco. So, grab your popcorn.

Yes, Tim, we know where you live, and we intend to publish your address and telephone number. Wait until the tenants know where to call you and where you live. The thought of people ringing your door bell truly delights us. When Ernestine [redacted] and some of the other neurotics know where to contact you, you will be in trouble. We are doing everything in our power to alert the federal authorities and we want nothing more than to see you in jail. Greed has made you stupid, and when the time comes for the court trial, Allen, Tina and those other rats working there will throw you to the wolves.

We have a contact that gives us all the information we need. How did we know about Stephanie? How did we know where you live? How do you think the Examiner knew? The rock you hide under has become a very public place. We wait, we watch, we plan and we will ruin you. We want to see you in jail. Is that clear, you bastard?

Install your cameras, have your guards watching, hire more detectives and bring in more consultants to conduct encounter groups, your efforts are a constant source of joy and amusement — we are laughing at you. We knew about the cameras in the town house and laundry room. You cannot hide from us and neither can those pack of Hyenas you have working for you. When you fall, Able will probably have a gala party.

Do you have any idea how much the people you do business with hate you and your staff? Hopefully, this will be your last chance to cheat and rob your tenants. You are truly the most despicable people we have known. We wish you and that pack of animals that work for you nothing but ruin and disaster. We hope someone in your family has the same experience as the prostitute that was beaten up. Allen can tell them that being beaten is just a natural part of life in the big city. Did he really say that? Only an animal like you would allow that kind of statement to be made.

The woman who was beaten was only twenty years old. She was smuggled into this country and sold as a sex slave and you profited from her misery. Do you truly understand what you have done? Do you truly understand how much you are hated? Do you truly understand how much Tina and Allen are hated? How can any person work for you and those other two despicable people?

