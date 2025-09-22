You may have been rudely awoken by an earthquake just before 3 am Monday morning, which turns out to have been a 4.3-magnitude quake on the Hayward Fault, centered in Berkeley.

The earthquake struck at 2:56 am, and a short and sudden jolt was felt across San Francisco. Initial magnitude reports had the quake between 4.6M and 4.8M.

No major damages were reported, but KTVU found some businesses in in Berkeley that suffered some minor damage — including a butcher shop whose front display window shattered, and the owner said the same thing had happened during the Loma Prieta quake.

SF's Department of Emergency Management said no injuries had been reported, though it received "an increase in [911] calls from people who felt shaking."

BART announced early Monday that it would be running trains at reduced speeds during the morning commute while it assessed any possibly track damage across the system.

An earthquake occurred within the area serviced by BART. Trains are running at reduced speeds while we complete safety track inspections. Please expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 22, 2025



The epicenter of the earthquake was directly under College Avenue, about four blocks south of the UC Berkeley campus.

Map via USGS

The US Geological Survey forecasts an 18% chance of aftershocks of 3.oM or less in the next week, and a 2% chance of aftershocks greater than 4.0M.