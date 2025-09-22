- There was a small 2.6M aftershock following Monday's early morning 4.3M earthquake in Berkeley, which occurred just after 8 am. The chance that the earlier quake was a foreshock to a much larger earthquake is less than 1%. [Chronicle]
- After their remarkable fallout in June, Elon Musk was back kissing the ring of Donald Trump Saturday at the Charlie Kirk memorial, and apparently the two appeared to be getting along. [New York Times]
- A cyclist was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday afternoon just after 1 pm in Sonoma County, along Old Redwood Highway in Windsor, south of Shiloh Road. [Chronicle]
- A 22-year-old Sonoma County correctional deputy, Kylee Johnson, died in an off-duty incident last week fall off a horse. [Bay Area News Group]
- A woman walking her dog in Oakland's Upper Rockridge neighborhood was struck and injured by a Prius Friday evening in a hit-and-run after the car ran a stop sign. [KTVU]
- The annual Walk for Lives happened Saturday in SF's Potrero Hill, to raise awareness of fentanyl deaths. [ABC 7]
- A tiger handler linked to the infamous Joe Exotic was killed by a tiger at the sanctuary where he worked in Oklahoma on Saturday. [CNN]
Photo by Michael Kahn