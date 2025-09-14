Nearby kayakers and a boat emblazoned with the Ghostbusters logo came to the aid of three people whose kayaks overturned while they were watching the Giants-Dodgers game Saturday. The Giants lost the game, 13-7.

As KRON4 reports, the kayakers fell overboard around 8:30 pm and were quickly rescued by nearby kayakers and a private boat prior to the San Francisco Fire Department’s arrival on the scene.

As Bay City News reports, the three were evaluated at the scene by EMS who determined they were in good condition. They all refused medical care, per Bay City News.

SFPD reminds folks to wear life jackets on the water, per KRON4.

Image: San Francisco Fire Department