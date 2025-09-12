Twelve pianos are now placed in Golden Gate Park’s Botanical Garden to host more than 100 performers over the next two weekends, and it’s the 10th anniversary of this extraordinarily charming fall event.

We got keyed up earlier this summer when we learned in July that Flower Piano was returning to Golden Gate Park’s Botanical Garden on the second week of September, and for Flower Piano’s 10th anniversary celebration at that. Well, it is now the second week of September, and sure enough, Flower Piano just kicked off at 12 noon today, and the outdoor piano jams featuring 12 pianos and more than 100 performers will continue through next Sunday, September 21, from 10 am to 6 pm daily from here on out.

The 10th anniversary of Flower Piano is this Friday! September 12-21🎹🌸

Get ready for an unforgettable experience where 12 pianos are placed throughout the Botanical Garden for a unique, interactive music festival. pic.twitter.com/0RpQvNRyyt — San Francisco Botanical Garden (@SFBGS) September 10, 2025

Tickets are still available for all ten days (including today, if you’re still down), and those tickets are free for San Francisco residents or veterans, though even the free tickets do require you to register in advance. For non-residents, tickets for each day are $21.75 for adults, with discounts for seniors, kids and families.

When we saw the July announcement, we noted that some highlights included the the Glide Ensemble (Saturday, September 13), Mr Lucky & the Quiet Cocktail Hour (Saturday, September 13), Allison Lovejoy (Sunday, September 14), Jill Tracy (Friday, September 19), and Kitten on the Keys (Saturday, September 20).

But the updated lineup includes Flower Piano co-founder Dean Mermell and his annual favorites Tom Jones-ing (Saturday, September 20), and the SF Bay Area Theater Company performing numbers from their timely new play The Day the Sky Turned Orange (Friday, September 19). And as with most years, you can also see large showstopper performances from the San Francisco Opera (Saturday, September 13), and the San Francisco Ballet (Sunday, September 21).

There’s also a cocktail lounge with paid admission on weekend performance days, with highlights including tonight’s opening night show Montuno Swing Salsa Band, and Lavay Smith and the Red Hot Skillet Lickers on Saturday, September 20.

You can cruise the full lineup by day here. And this year, weekend performance days also feature 2 pm screenings of piano-themed films in the Helen C. Crocker Library of Horticulture.

Hey, Flower Piano even got some national love in a PBS NewsHour segment last year. And remember, if you can play piano, then you can play too during segments when the pianos are not occupied by scheduled performers.

Flower Piano 2025 is September 12-21, 2024 at the San Francisco Botanical Garden, 10 am-6 pm daily. Tickets here

Image: Gardens of Golden Gate Park