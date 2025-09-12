East Brother Beer Co. brings the Rec Room to the Metreon, Park Station debuts in Alameda, and Hon's Wun-Tun House expands to the Sunset, all in This Week in Food.

Richmond-based East Brother Beer Co. is opening their first San Francisco taproom at the Metreon, and it's dubbed the Rec Room. The taproom takes over a large space facing Yerba Buena Gardens with an outdoor patio, formerly Sanraku, and though it has a kitchen, as the Chronicle reports, there is no plan to offer food for now. Just a selection of East Brother beers will be available on tap and in a retail area, and you can expect bar and patio games like cornhole and darts.

The East Brother team is also working with restaurateur Bill Higgins (Bix, Fog City) to open Tam Tavern in the former Floodwater bar space in Mill Valley. That will feature a bar menu with dishes like fish and chips and a double smashburger, but there's no opening date set as of now.

Another beer garden has just debuted in Alameda, and that's Park Station, in a former tire shop at 1200 Park Street. As Bay Area News Group reports, the beer menu focuses on local brews, with more than 30 on tap at a time, and food comes from Oakland's Southie, which is referring to this restaurant within the beer garden as Southie Alameda. Menu items include the Spicy Hog pulled-pork sandwich with jalapeno and lime aioli, and Fried Popcorn Chicken with paprika salt, as well as a truffle-bacon-and-egg salad, and kid-friendly grilled cheese options.

Oakland's Sun Moon Studio and SF's Verjus just landed on the New York Times' annually updated Restaurant List — a kind of 50-restaurant snapshot of "where to eat now" around the country. So, you can expect Sun Moon Studio, which has only four tables and already garnered a Michelin star, to be even harder to get into in the coming months. And the Times also delivered a three-star review of Atelier Crenn, marking the first review of that 14-year-old restaurant in a national publication (that we're aware of) since it garnered its third Michelin star.

An SF Chinatown mainstay, Hon’s Wun-Tun House, is expanding with a new location in the Outer Sunset. The SF Standard was first to the news that the team will be bringing their dumplings, Hong Kong-style noodles, and signature wonton noodle soup to 1830 Irving Street, with an opening coming soon. This will be the third location of Hon's Wun-Tun House after the original at 648 Kearny Street, and the second that opened several years ago at 733 Washington Street, in Chinatown.

Bosco, the new Italian restaurant from The Absinthe Group in the former Bellota space (888 Brannan) made its debut on Wednesday. Co-executive chefs Ryan McIlwraith and Kaili Hill are serving up an array of pastas, Italian small plates, and meats and vegetables from a newly installed wood grill, and there is a full bar with cocktails from former ABV bartender Ammiel Holder.

Earlier in the week we reported on a new Mediterranean restaurant coming to the Ferry Building from Kaïs Bouzidi, the owner of nearby spots Sens, Bon Delire, and Barcha. It will be called Hayati, and it will take over the former Boulette's Larder space sometime next summer, with a menu not unlike the menus at Sens and Barcha.

The 74th San Francisco Greek Food Festival is happening next week, September 19 to 21, in the Mission District. As always, the festivities are centered at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral (245 Valencia Street), and you can expect a plethora of spanakopita, moussaka, gemista (stuffed peppers), gyros, and more. Admission is free and things kick off at 11 am Friday the 19th, and 11 am on Saturday the 20th, running until 10 pm both days.

In less savory food-world news, a former chef at Rose Pistola in North Beach and Walnut Creek's Ottavia, Valentino Luchin, has been arrested in connection with three recent bank robberies in Chinatown and North Beach. As the Chronicle reports, Luchin, 62, was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of robbing a Citibank in Orinda, two years after the closure of Ottavia, and stealing around $18,000.

And this week's Chronicle review from critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan is of Valley Goat, celebrity chef Stephanie Izard's first Bay Area restaurant, in Sunnyvale. Chung Fegan says between Google and other tech companies booking large tables and reserving the place for private events, Valley Goat has been tough to get into — and she was told on one visit that her table was only hers for a little over an hour. And her review isn't going to make anyone from SF who isn't an Izard superfan rush to drive down the Peninsula. She says the food is "feels safe, if a little overpriced," and "the cooking is uneven, bogged down by too many inspirations, excelling at none."

Top image courtesy of Park Station, Alameda